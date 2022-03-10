Rashid Latif Stirs Controversy by Claiming Ashwin is ‘Not an All-Time Great’

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif has hit back at Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, for calling Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin an ‘all-time great’.

Ashwin recently became India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as he surpassed the tally of legendary Indian all-rounder, Kapil Dev. Ashwin achieved the feat during India’s big win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match between the two teams.

The off-spinner was exceptional in the Test match as he played a crucial role in India’s win, picking up 6 wickets and scoring 61 runs. Rohit Sharma praised Ashwin for his contributions to the Indian team over the past decade.

Rohit said,” He is an all-time great in my eyes. He is playing for so many years and performed for the country. So many match-winning performances, so for me, he is an all-time great. People might have different point of views but from where I see, he is an all-time great.”

The statement irked former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, who said that Ashwin should not be included in the list of ‘all-time’ greats as he has not performed well away from home. Latif said that there is no doubt that Ashwin is a great bowler but that is only because of his record in India.

Latif said that Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja have a much better record than Ashwin in foreign conditions while Bishan Singh Bedi was brilliant as well. Latif further added that he does not believe that Rohit meant what he said and it was planned to motivate his players.

Here is Ashwin’s home and away record in the longest format of the game: