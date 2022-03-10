Marnus Labuschagne Ends the Debate Over Pronunciation of His Name [Video]

Australian batsman, Marnus Labuschagne is in awe after hearing the crowd at Rawalpindi Stadium pronounce his name perfectly. The star batsman also demonstrated the correct pronunciation of his last name in a recent interview after the first Test match.

Although Marnus Labuschagne is an Australian cricketer, he was born in South Africa. Due to the difficult pronunciation of his last name originating from the South African language, even the Australian teammates find it hard to correctly say the name.

The hype surrounding his name reached Rawalpindi Stadium as Marnus Labuschagne played his first Test in Pakistan. Fans were seen holding posters for Marnus Labuschagne with varying remarks about the pronunciation of the unique name.

Replying to the hype, Marnus Labuschagne told Shan Masood in a post-match interview that he was surprised to hear perfect pronunciation from the fans while fielding at Rawalpindi Stadium. South Africa-born Australian cricketer revealed how he was made to think that someone from South Africa was calling him since the pronunciation was so accurate.

Marnus Labuschagne further explained that Urdu enunciation is similar to the sound of his name making it easier for Pakistani people to say ‘Labuschagne’ rightly.

Australian cricketer also turned to the camera to say his name with the native pronunciation making it clear for the fans. In his interview, Marnus Labuschagne also expressed the desire to see more of Pakistan’s beauty and play more cricket on Pakistani grounds, terming it a totally different experience.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi Stadium ended in a draw, while the second match of the series is set to begin on 12 March at National Stadium, Karachi.