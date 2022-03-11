How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Karachi During 2nd Pakistan-Australia Test

The Karachi police have released a traffic plan in reference to the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia, which will kick off on 12 March at National Stadium Karachi.

The Hassan Square flyover will be restricted to all sorts of traffic throughout the Test match, according to the plan. The traffic police has asked motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid getting stuck.

The traffic police said in a statement that Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hassan Square to the National Stadium will be closed to all types of traffic.

Security Arrangements

For the next Pakistan-Australia Test match, a comprehensive security plan has been established, comprising more than 5,000 security personnel stationed throughout the city.

As part of the security plan, 5,276 police officers will be deployed at the National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi airport, routes, hotels, and other areas.

About 1,667 Security Division personnel, 1,148 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, 1,398 Traffic Police personnel, 430 Special Branch personnel, 375 Rapid Response Force (RRF) personnel will be performing duty during this period.

Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will perform security duties alongside personnel from other law enforcement agencies. Sharpshooters will also be stationed at critical spots. CNG-powered cars and all sorts of drones are strictly banned around the stadium.

Parking Arrangements

The Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and the China Ground, adjacent to the National Coaching Centre have been designated as parking areas for spectators. A shuttle bus service will carry visitors from parking lots to the stadium.