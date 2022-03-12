Tech Giant Xiaomi Launches Highly Anticipated Redmi Note 11 Pro With Major Upgrades

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 11 Pro for Pakistani markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note series with two all-new devices: the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series packs powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making almost flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. All this is available in a bundle deal, with Redmi Buds 3 completely free.

Flagship-level 108MP quad-camera to deliver outstanding photography

Boasting a rear quad camera setup, Redmi Note 11 Pro delivers an outstanding photography experience with zero compromises. Its 108MP main camera captures stunning images in high-resolution and vivid colors; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle; a 2MP macro camera that captures fine details up close and a 2MP depth sensor that’s for capturing more natural-looking portrait shots.

Accenting the front of the phone is a 16MP front camera that can capture clearer and natural-looking selfies. The 108MP pro-grade main camera utilizes the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large sensor size at 1/1.52 inch and supports 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as a dual native ISO to deliver incredible images in all lighting conditions, with spectacular results, especially in dim light.

120Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay packed into a trendy flat-edge body

Featuring a large 6.67′ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate, Redmi Note 11 Pro levels up the screen experience with smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions. The beautiful display is packed into a body with a trendy flat-edge design. Plus, with the dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 offers immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

Performance Powered by 67W Turbocharging and MediaTek Helio G96

Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a flagship-level 67W turbocharging, allowing you to charge up to 51% of its 5,000mAh high capacity battery in just 15 minutes Powered by MediaTek Helio G96, Redmi Note 11 Pro also delivers a smooth and seamless performance.

Market Availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants – 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB and is available at top distributor partners such as Phonezo, Airlink Communication, Smartlink, and Tech Sirat. For those looking to purchase these online, we’ve news for you too as these are also available on MiStore and Daraz.

Redmi Note 11 Quick Specs

Redmi Note 11 Display 120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Rear Camera 108MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth camera Front Camera 16MP in-display front camera Dimension & Weight 164.19mm x 76.1mm x 8.12mm 202g Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery Supports 67W wired Pro fast charging Variant 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB Available Color Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at PKR 51,999/- for the 6+128GB variant and PKR 59,999/- for the 8+128GB variant. A bundle deal with Redmi Note Buds 3 absolutely free!