Imran Khan Says He Can No Longer Watch Cricket

Before joining politics, Imran Khan was an iconic cricketer who led the Pakistan cricket team to the famous 1992 World Cup triumph.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was interviewed by former Australian captain, Greg Chappell, for Sydney Morning Herald, in which he revealed that his busy schedule keeps him away from cricket.

“Unfortunately, my days of watching cricket, for the time being, are over. I am unable to watch. I follow the matches in the papers but unless the pitches are more responsive we won’t see results,” Khan said.

When the former all-rounder was asked to comment on T20 cricket, PM Imran replied that it is a good step to glamorize cricket but it can not take the place of Test cricket.

“T20 is great entertainment with innovative stroke play and brilliant fielding, but the true test of a cricketer will always be Test cricket,” added the premier.

While answering a question regarding the security situation, Imran Khan assured that the visiting team has been given Presidential-level security, and everything is perfect except the slow pitch that was curated for the first match.

“The Australian team is being given Presidential-level security and our people have been waiting with excitement for this series. Apart from the dead pitches, nothing can dampen the cricket fans’ excitement,” concluded Imran Khan.