IT Ministry Fails to Appoint Executive Director NITB in 8 Months

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is without its administrative head as the ministry failed to appoint a new Executive Director (ED) in the last eight months.

Sources said that the IT Ministry had selected M/s Professional Employers Pvt. Ltd. as head-hunting firm for providing their specialized services for the selection of ED NITB.

ALSO READ Here’s How NITB Apps Have Performed So Far

M/s Professional Employers Pvt. Ltd. remained the successful bidder as it got 96.50 marks, whereas M/s Abacus Els Pvt. Ltd. secured 77.60, M/s Sidat Hyder Morshed Associates 79, and M/s NCBMS Pvt. Ltd. got 68.80 marks.

MoITT, in the Request for Proposal (RFP) document, mentioned that it intends to engage a head-hunting firm for providing their specialized services for the selection of Executive Director NITB (Salary Package: SPPS-I Scale viz: Rs. 1.5–2.00 million all-inclusive subject to normal taxes) for the effective and efficient administration of the board in an IT-driven environment.

It is pertinent to note that the NITB is operating under the administrative control of the MoITT and is mandated to provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities to the public sector organizations with a wide range of technical guidance along with advisory services for specific areas such as automation, design, development, and implementation.

ALSO READ National Assembly Approves NITB Autonomy Bill

It is worth mentioning here that the Executive Director is the official head of the NITB, and the cabinet had given additional charge to Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi as “ED” since July 2021, who is also DG Admin NITB.

The scribe approached the Secretary of Information Technology for comments on this matter, but no reply was received till the filing of the story.