Here’s How NITB Apps Have Performed So Far

During the last three years, the National Information Technology Board has developed and launched more than 25 portals and more than 11 mobile applications for the facilitation of citizens.

Some of the prominent applications and portals are Islamabad Citizen Application, Kamyab Jawan Portal, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Pass Track Application, COVID 19 Mobile Application, COVID Portal, Pak Nigheban Mobile Application, and National Job Portal. The performance of some of these applications and portals is as below.

City Islamabad Application: Islamabad City App was formally launched by PM Imran Khan on March 3, 2020. It is linked with CDA, MCI, Excise office, Police, District management, and offices and provides more than 40 citizen-centric services. This application has more than 4 lakh downloads and has more than 60 thousand active users. This application has collected over 1.2 billion in revenues.

Kamyab Jawan Portal: Kamyab Jawan portal received more than 1.2 million applications for loans. The government of Pakistan has disbursed Rs. 27.8 billion loans among youngsters. During Tier 1, a total of 17,298 applicants were found eligible and loans were disbursed among 14,131 applicants, similarly during tier 2 and 3 loans were disbursed amongst 3,980 and 619 youngsters respectively. 15.9 percent female and 84 percent male applied for the loan under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

COVID Mobile Application: This app shows real-time statistics of all corona patients in Pakistan. This application has 2,422,000 downloads and has 172295 active users.

DGSE Application: This application creates awareness among citizens regarding the education, training, and rehabilitation of disabled children. This application has 1601 downloads and 230 active users.

Pass Track Application: This application is developed for record keeping of the travelers coming over to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the time Covid-19 Pandemic. It has 759,000 downloads and 1,899,100 registered users. From May 1, 2021, a total of 3,232,251 passengers traveled to Pakistan. The number of symptomatic travelers is 22,234 and Asymptomatic passengers are 3,110,022.

Baytee Application: This application is developed to empower women by providing them information like hostels, law, and order, police stations, hospitals, jobs, scholarships, vocational courses, beauty portals, universities, etc. This application has 8140 downloads and 415 active users.

Drust Daam Application: This application enables citizens of Pakistan to know about the official rates of goods defined by the ICT District Administration. This application has 189,290 downloads and 14,049 active users.

Pak Neghaban Application: This application helps Pakistani citizens to locate the nearest lab/hospital in their vicinity and check the availability of beds and ventilators. It has 2860 downloads and 389 active users.

National Job Portal: According to details, a total of 158,705 candidates registered themselves at this portal. A total of 51 job events have been created, and 344 jobs advertised on it. Moreover, a total of 178,903 applications were received at this portal and 37 persons got employment.