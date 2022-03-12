OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Get Blurred Screen and Always on Display Fix in Latest Update

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus recently revealed a new software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The update fixes numerous bugs previously reported by users.

The update comes with firmware version LE2111_11.C.46 in India and LE2113_11.C.46 in Europe. While the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with firmware version LE2121_11.C.46 for India and LE2123_11.C.46 for Europe.

According to the patch notes, they come with better system stability and Android security patch 2022.02. The issues fixed for the latest update include an abnormal display of AOD, blurred screen, and Alexa app crashes.

The update has not been rolled out for users in the North American region, due to ‘specific country-related limitations’. However, the company states that the update may be sent out in the next cycle.

Currently, the update is being rolled out to select customers and will soon be available to all.