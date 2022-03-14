Samina Alvi Terms Women Empowerment Vital for Pakistan’s Economic Growth

Begum Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr. Arif Alvi, stated on Monday that the financial empowerment of women was imperative not only to help them support their families but also to play a part in the country’s development.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book titled, “101 Incredible Women CEOs of Pakistan”, she said financially empowering women would help remove their sense of deprivation.

She said that women, in the dark ages before Islam, had to face immense discrimination, adding that today’s women were aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Mentioning the historic role played by the women in the Pakistan Movement, Begum Samina Alvi said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had linked the national development with the women playing their role alongside the men.

She noted that women were, apart from fulfilling other responsibilities, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in the fields of education, health, and sports and were contributing to the country’s prosperity. She advised the women to get educated at all costs.

She said the women comprised 50% of the country’s population and were playing a big role in the country’s development.

Samina Alvi emphasized that the successful women of society needed to guide those from backward areas about their rights. She called for efforts to end the exploitation of women in name of social traditions.

She also highlighted the government’s efforts for the empowerment of women, including legislation and awareness campaigns regarding women’s rights and for providing easy loans to females. She also underlined the ways for women to ensure the protection of their rights.