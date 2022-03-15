PBS Approves Change of Base of National Accounts

The Governing Council (GC) of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Tuesday approved the Change of Base of National Accounts (CBNA) from 2005-06 to 2015-16 and decided that the FY 2022-23 may be taken as base year for next rebasing of National Accounts.

The decision was taken during the 19th meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics held under the Chairmanship of Chairman of Governing Council/ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

After the discussion and deliberation, Rebasing of National Accounts from 2005-06 to 2015-16 was approved by the Governing Council. It was also decided that work on the next rebasing may be initiated after Population Census 2022 and FY 2022-23 may be taken as the base year for the next rebasing of National Accounts.

The GC was briefed about the agenda item “Change of base of Trade Indices from 1990-91 to 2017-18”. The forum was informed about recommendations of the technical committee of PBS regarding the change of base of Trade Indices. It was also brief that United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) has already commended the initiative taken by PBS and endorsed the proposed methodology of rebasing of Trade Statistics. The GC unanimously approved the change of base of Trade Indices from 1990-91 to 2017-18.

The forum was apprised that the conduct of various censuses and surveys have been halted due to the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census. The Governing Council decided to resume various censuses and surveys after the completion of the 7th Population and Housing Census 2022.

The Governing Council was also briefed about the results of Population and Housing Census 2017 as well as various activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census, the first-ever “Digital Census” of Pakistan.