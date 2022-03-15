Star Indian Spinner Praises Babar Azam for a Brilliant Century

Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin appreciated Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, after a glorious century in second Test against Australia. The star Indian spinner also expressed excitement for the final day of the gripping contest.

When Pakistan was reeling at 21 for 2 in the final innings of the second Test, the captain came to the rescue. In a game that seemed like a lost battle, Babar Azam scored a crucial century to keep the hopes alive for Pakistan. While the Pakistan captain garnered praise from all around the cricket fraternity, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin also lauded the stylish batter for his remarkable innings.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ashwin appreciated Babar Azam for reviving a game from a losing position. Ashwin also seemed thrilled for an ‘exciting’ end to the Test match.

Babar Azam 👏👏, going to be an exciting finish tomorrow. #PAKvAUS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2022

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin had recently featured in the Test match against Sri Lanka, picking up 6 wickets to help his team win by a wide margin on the third day of the match. However, the match between Pakistan and Australia has reached the final day at National Stadium Karachi as Pakistan needs 314 runs to win while Australia requires 8 wickets.

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam will resume his innings tomorrow on 102* along with Abdullah Shafique who is playing at 71.