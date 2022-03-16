Google Launches its Own Domain Service Competing With GoDaddy

The domain registration service, Google Domains, is finally coming out of its beta release after it was first introduced over seven years ago. In an announcement made on Tuesday, Google made the service available in 26 countries with the company claiming it already has ‘millions of active registrations.’

Google Domains has been in development since it was first launched in June 2014 in an invite-only beta version. Google later opened it up to public beta in the United States in January 2015.

Once registered with Google Domains, users can select from more than 300 different domains, gain access to the company’s very own high-performance Domain Name System (DNS), as well as ‘round-the-clock customer support from real people.’

Google will also offer a 20% discount on “any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains” for new and returning users, with the code DOMAINS20.

Once registered with Google Domains, users can simply build their websites using Google Sites or other of the company’s premium partners including Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, etc.