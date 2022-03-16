Huawei and Bardasht to Aid Children and Women of Afghanistan

Bardasht, a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving social welfare, joined hands with Huawei Pakistan for the collection and donation of food items for women and children of Afghanistan.

President Bardasht, Neelum Toru, philanthropist and member Bardasht, Roohi Shah, Finance Secretary Bardasht, Dr. Humaira Gillani, and Director Public Relations Huawei, Ahmed Jehanzeb Malik, and Mr. Austin Shao were present at the occasion along with representatives from both organizations.

President of Bardasht, Neelum Toru, at the occasion, stated, “Bardasht has already been working with Huawei Pakistan for social contribution for a long time and we always appreciate their support in the aid of the poor Children and Women of Afghanistan.”

Bureau Chief of People’s Daily Pakistan, Mr. Cheng, also attended the occasion. He commended Huawei’s efforts in supporting the people of Afghanistan. He remarked that as a food supply shortage is imminent in Afghanistan, it is pertinent for the international community to stand with the people of Afghanistan.

Huawei Pakistan has been striving towards reducing poverty and the digital divide ever since its arrival in Pakistan. It has engaged in various social welfare programs in Pakistan.

Bardasht is registered under the Social Welfare Agencies Ordinance of 1961. Based in Islamabad, with branch offices in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, and Gilgit, Bardasht helps the underserved through strategic interventions in health, education, and skill development.