NFTs Will Soon Come to Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg announced that NFTs will soon be introduced on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, given the recent spike in interest for the crypto-based token.

In a report by Business Insider, the 37-year-old Meta CEO at the South by Southwest event:

Over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment … A bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen. We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term.

On the recent developments, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri commented that the company is constantly looking into NFTs. However, the executive did not give any more details.

Zuckerberg further highlighted that the company aims to explore the Indian market, its creators, and developers.

Meta also plans on focusing on the AR-driven Metaverse experience.

The CEO also attended Meta’s ‘Fuel for India’ event and explained that India holds an important role in building the Metaverse and its future.