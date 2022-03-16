Pakistan Faces Selection Dilemma for ODI Series Against Australia

Pakistan’s main spinners, Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz have not regained full fitness ahead of the ODI series against Australia. The unavailability of key bowlers has created a dilemma for the selectors in the selection of squad for series.

The selection committee is looking for alternatives after Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz failed to recover from injuries. Shadab Khan had sustained a groin injury during PSL 7. However, he was seen leading Islamabad United in the play-offs after partially recovering from the injury.

Currently, Shadab Khan is participating in Pakistan Cup for Northern but he hasn’t been a part of the playing XI due to his recurring fitness issues. According to reports, Zahid Mehmood is being considered as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the Australia series.

On the other hand, Muhammad Nawaz had suffered an ankle fracture while featuring in PSL 7 for Quetta Gladiators. Hence, the left-arm spinner is set to miss the historic ODI series. Another Quetta Gladiator star, Muhammad Hasnain is also not a part of the ODI squad for the Australia series after being banned for illegal action.

On the positive side, Peshawar Zalmi’s young batter, Muhammad Haris is expected to feature in the historic series following his incredible form in the recent PSL.

The squad for all important 50-over series will be finalized after approval from coach Saqlain Mushtaq and captain Babar Azam. The 3-match ODI series is scheduled in Rawalpindi from 29 March to 2 April.