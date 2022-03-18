Utility Stores Increase Prices of Basin and Rice Before Ramazan

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan has increased the prices of basin (gram flour) and rice just before Ramazan. The consumption of the two items, especially basin, increases in the holy month.

The price of basin has been increased from Rs. 160 per kilogram to Rs. 190/kg with a raise of up to Rs. 15/kg in the price of rice. A one-kilogram pack of basmati rice, the price of which was Rs. 140/kg earlier, will now cost Rs. 155/kg. The price increase will be applicable with immediate effect.

Last week, the prices of ghee and cooking oil were also increased — both by up to Rs. 15 per kg/liter.

However, a USC spokesperson has denied the increase in the price of basin and rice, saying that the utility stores corporation buys basin only for the month of Ramazan and the price is set each year. He said that the USC purchased basin at a higher price this year, so the new price was fixed at Rs. 190/kg.

It is worth mentioning that the government recently announced a subsidy of over Rs. 8 billion under Ramazan Package for essential commodities through Utility Stores.