Muawin Announces Partnership With Jiye Technologies to Power Digital B2B BNPL

Muawin, Pakistan’s first business-to-business (B2B) buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) digital lending entity is pleased to announce an industry-first partnership with Jiye Technologies, one of the country’s leading agri-tech platforms that digitally connects farmers and businesses through an enhanced lean supply chain model. The partnership is intended to empower the agricultural sector by working to improve financial inclusion in Pakistan.

The strategic move will enable Jiye Technologies’ retailers (such as fruit and vegetable sellers) to get easy, quick, and flexible access to a smart credit facility. This digital financing model will work to increase their sales, help them maintain optimal stock levels to effectively run their businesses, and sustainably allow for higher stock-keeping unit (SKU) penetration. This industry-first (BNPL) partnership program, is however not limited to just the fresh produce retail sector, and with aggressive expansion plans, Jiye Technologies & Muawin aim to scale it up with input integrations for farmers as well, in the near future. The end result is a financial ecosystem that is a win-win for all parties involved.

Speaking at the occasion, Co-founder Muawin, Hashim Ali said:

Muawin strives to add value across entire supply chains through the first of its kind B2B BNPL in Pakistan. With our partnership with Jiye, we intend to do just that; firstly, create value through financing end-retailers selling Jiye products, providing the benefits that so many other Muawin customers have enjoyed, and secondly, working to disrupt the entire farmer supply chain through much-needed credit facilities and other products.

Adding on, Co-founder Jiye Technologies, Ali Amin said:

We’re very happy to have partnered with Muawin to offer a unique industry-first digital credit service to our retailers. We have full faith in the company’s advanced tech capabilities to power the first of many Fintech facilities to be offered on the Jiye Technologies platform. This BNPL product has been designed with their needs in mind and we look forward to seeing a positive impact on their ability to grow their business and livelihoods. Our partnership will allow us to sow the seed of possibility for the Agri-industry & its stakeholders with a full range of Fintech products for farmers & businesses.

Muawin and Jiye Technologies also plan to expand their ‘agri-tech’ partnership into further verticals, such as to fix credit gaps in the supply side of the agricultural sector, providing much-needed financing to farmers. In the future, both entities will also scope out the opportunity to solve the supply-chain inefficiencies and to enable farmers and businesses to get better economic value for their efforts.