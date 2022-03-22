Former Pakistan Coach Questions Yasir Shah’s Exclusion From Test Team

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur has questioned Pakistan management’s decision to drop experienced leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, from their side for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Naseem Shah is Better Than Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali in T20 Cricket

Mickey took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Yasir’s exclusion.

Former head coach tweeted, ‘Can anyone tell me where Yasir Shah is? If FIT surely he should be playing?’

Can anyone tell me where Yasir Shah is,if FIT surely he should be playing? #PAKvsAUS @Shah64Y — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) March 22, 2022

The cricketing fraternity is baffled on Yasir’s exclusion from the side especially since Pakistan’s current spin attack of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan has failed to impress in the three Tests against Australia. Yasir, on the other hand, has been performing considerably well in the ongoing Pakistan Cup, raising further question marks on the selection policy.

Earlier, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam had revealed that Yasir was not considered for selection for the national side due to his fitness. Babar stated that once Yasir regains his fitness, he will be considered for selection.

ALSO READ Australia Appoints New Spin Bowling Coach for Pakistan Series

Meanwhile, Yasir has been taking part in the Pakistan Cup and recently took a five-wicket haul playing for Balochistan. Yasir has been outstanding for Pakistan over the past few years and was an integral part of Pakistan’s side in Mickey Arthur’s tenure.

Yasir has a terrific record for the Men in Green in Test cricket. He has taken 235 wickets at an average of 31.08 in 46 matches. He has also picked up 16 five-wicket hauls and 3 ten-wicket hauls in his Test career.