Realme GT Neo 3 Launched as the World’s Fastest Charging Phone

Realme has launched two versions of the highly anticipated GT Neo 3 in China. There is a standard GT Neo 3 and a special edition with 150W UltraDart Charging. Realme says that it can charge from 0 to 50% in only 5 minutes, making it the fastest charging phone in the world.

Design and Display

The two phones are no different when it comes to design. Both of them have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. This display has HDR10+ certification and is powered by an independent display chip that balances the refresh rate to lower power consumption during gaming.

The optical fingerprint sensor is placed underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The two phones feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is a high-end chip that beats Qualcomm’s previous flagship, the Snapdragon 888. This is paired with 8 to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 memory variants.

The software side features Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It sets next to an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro unit for close-up shots. The publication does not mention it, but the camera is most likely capable of 4K 60FPS video recording.

The singular punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

As mentioned before, there are two versions of the Realme GT Neo 3. The standard model comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging on top, but the 150W version has a 4,500 mAh battery.

This much fast charging raises concerns for battery life, so Realme has fitted the battery with more than 38 protection measures. These measures keep thermals in check and also ensure longer battery life. Realme says that the battery should be able to maintain 80% of its capacity after 1000 charging cycles.

Realme GT Neo 3 has a starting price of $314, but the 150W version will cost you $408.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications