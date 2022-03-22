Teachers to Face Action for Skipping Single National Curriculum Training

The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has warned to initiate departmental proceedings against teachers failing to register for the training of Single National Curriculum (SNC).

Punjab’s Education Ministry had initially declared the training of SNC as mandatory for all teachers in the province after the Federal Government enacted the uniform curriculum in the country.

ALSO READ Toyota and Mazda Are Considering Cleaner Fuels Besides EVs

According to details, the SED Punjab has declared 1 August as the deadline for the registration for the training of SNC. Teachers who will get training of the SNC will be able to download their training certificates from the website of the School Information System (SIS).

Teachers failing to register before the deadline will face departmental proceedings. They will also be forced to receive in-person training of SNC at SED Punjab headquarters in Lahore.

The PTI-led Federal Government formulated and introduced the SNC for schools, colleges, and seminaries. The SNC has been adopted by all provinces except for Sindh, which openly rejects the SNC.

Under the SNC, all schools, colleges, and seminaries are required to adopt the textbooks prepared by the respective provincial textbook boards.

Via: 24News