Bismah Maroof’s Victory Celebration With Daughter Goes Viral [Video]

Pakistan recorded their first victory in a Women’s World Cup match after a long wait of 13 years as they defeated West Indies by 8 wickets. On this memorable occasion, captain Bismah Maroof was seen celebrating with her little daughter in a viral video.
Captain Bismah Maroof led Pakistan to a historic win in the World Cup match against West Indies after a poor string of performances in the mega event.
As Pakistan sealed the much-awaited victory, Bismah Maroof expressed her joy in a viral video with her mother and daughter. The video shows an elated Pakistan captain enjoying the win with her six-month-old daughter while her proud mother stood looking at the two.
The cute moment went viral on social media garnering praise for Bismah Maroof.
Bismah made a comeback from a long maternity break but this did not affect her performance with the bat. Although Pakistan has won just one game in the World Cup, this victory has given a new life to the otherwise poor Team Pakistan.