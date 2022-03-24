Here’s Why the FBR’s Website was Down on 23 March

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) official website was temporarily closed on 23 March for routine maintenance.

A message displayed on the FBR’s website throughout the day read: “The site is down for routine maintenance. We will be back shortly.”

It is pertinent to note that there was no cyberattack on the official website of the tax machinery on Wednesday. There was also no technical issue as the website was down for routine maintenance on the public holiday, an FBR official stated.

It was fully restored and functional in the evening, and the note on it read: “The FBR website is fully operational now.”