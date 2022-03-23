British Fan ‘Ready to Work in Pakistan’ in Response to Imran Khan’s Iconic Statement

While fans came up with special messages for the players of both Pakistan and Australia during the historic series, a British spectator held a placard telling Prime Minister Imran Khan that he is ready to work in Pakistan.

Reminding Imran Khan of his claim, the foreign fan demanded a job in Pakistan. Earlier, Imran Khan had claimed to create job opportunities in Pakistan that people from abroad would come looking for jobs.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Makes a Huge Jump in Latest ICC Test Rankings

The foreign fan asked Imran Khan to fulfill his promise and provide jobs for foreigners in Pakistan. The poster read, “Dear PM Imran Khan, I have come from England and I am ready for work.”

Earlier, describing the concept of New Pakistan in his election campaign, Imran Khan had claimed to create enough employment opportunities in the country that people from abroad would come to Pakistan for work. Although the promise has not yet been fulfilled, the British fan has now gone viral.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Achieves Another Milestone as He Inches Closer to Mohammad Yousuf

On the serious side of the Lahore Test, Pakistan 248 at the loss of 4 wickets in the second innings as Australia leads by 143 runs while skipper Babar Azam is on the crease.