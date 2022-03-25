Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launches With Affordable Price and Android Go

Infinix has officially launched a new smartphone called the Smart 6 Plus. The phone is similar to the Smart 6 with different specifications under the hood.

Design & Display

Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ water-drop notch display. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 720 x 1600 px. The device is available in Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, and Polar Black colors.

The device sports a MicroUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at 2GHz. The phone has 2GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage, expandable by up to 128GB via the microSD card slot.

The device boots Android 11 Go Edition and features dual-SIM support and a DTS speaker setup.

Camera

Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with an 8MP main lens and a QVGA sensor while the selfie camera packs a 5MP lens. The main camera can shoot videos of up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Battery & Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery and costs $147 via official stores. For a limited time, the device is available for $144.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications