National Stadium Karachi is Getting New Pitches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assigned the task of rebuilding all 13 main pitches of the National Stadium, Karachi to the curators and ground staff on Friday. The venue recently hosted the second Test match which ended in a draw.

According to the details, the cricket board is very keen to improve the quality of pitches in the country and has directed the staff of the iconic stadium to replace the old soil of the square of the field with fresh Nandipur soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Cricket Board had a plan to bring drop-in pitches from Australia and had signed an agreement with the Arif Habib Group last year. However, the board has now decided to import soil from Australia and use it at multiple locations as part of a trial.

The cricket board has also hired an Australian expert on drop-in pitches who will be available for services in April and will suggest the venue after a thorough assessment and evaluation.

National Stadium Karachi is the largest cricket stadium in Pakistan with a capacity of over 35,000 spectators. Pakistan has a remarkable Test record as the hosts have lost only two red-ball matches on the venue out of 40 Test matches.