Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard & People Bus Service Launch Pakistan’s First Open Loop Transit Solution

Embarking on a transformative journey, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in collaboration with the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), People Bus Service, and Mastercard, has reshaped Karachi’s public transportation landscape.

Together, they’ve introduced an advanced digital payment system aimed at elevating urban travel in Pakistan’s largest metropolis to international standards. This initiative promises unparalleled ease and convenience for the city’s millions of commuters.

A significant milestone for Karachi’s transit system, the initial rollout will see over one million Zindigi Mastercard Travel cards distributed along with enabling existing Zindigi Card users to go cashless.

These cards are designed to seamlessly transition commuters from cash-based transactions to a digital format, thereby reducing wait times and simplifying fare payments across the city’s bus networks. Moreover, beyond travel, the card will also cater to the recipient’s banking needs, offering a comprehensive solution for everyday transactions.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer at Zindigi, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “It’s truly inspiring to contribute to the progressive initiatives of the Sindh government. Zindigi, driven by its visionary approach, aims to enrich the lives of the masses by offering simplified solutions to all their unmet needs. We provide banking services in the most unconventional way; we’re dedicated to transforming entire journeys from start to finish to create a positive impact. This is a first-of-its-kind open loop transport card in Pakistan which will give customers access to the entire banking system and will be used in buses for commuting as well as a normal debit card on all ATM and POS machines across Pakistan. ”

You can get this card from any booth across the enabled routes or by simply downloading Zindigi app and ordering your Sindh Mass Transit Card. In addition to this, existing Zindigi Debit Card customers will also be able to use them in these buses.

A spokesperson from the Sindh Government also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, ” People’s Bus Service is once again ahead in making history. Automated fare collection system is being introduced today. This will be Pakistan’s first automated fare collection system in a mixed traffic bus.”

Mike Jones, Senior Vice President EEMEA Public Sector Lead at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we have served as an architect of pioneering urban mobility solutions for over a decade. We are delighted to bring our state-of-the-art open-loop transit payment system from cities including Singapore, Sydney, and London to Karachi. Together with our agile and innovative partners, we will redefine the way Pakistan commutes, help to increase ridership and assist the country’s transit ecosystem in going fully-digital.”

This collaborative effort is exemplary of how public-private partnerships can effectively drive technological advancement and improve public services. It marks a progressive step towards digital transformation aimed at enhancing the public transportation network in Karachi to better meet the needs of its growing population and foster a more connected and sustainable urban environment.