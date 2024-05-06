PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Quarter Finalists Of The National Challenge Cup Confirmed

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 6, 2024 | 10:25 pm

Eight formidable teams have clinched their spots in the quarterfinals of the National Challenge Cup, after intense matchups in the group stages.

KRL (Khan Research Laboratories), Navy, Army, Wapda, PAF, HEC (Higher Education Commission), SA Gardens, and WSTC have made it to the last eight of the competition, showcasing skilful gameplay.

The National Challenge Cup, renowned as Pakistan’s premium football cup competition, witnessed high-stakes clashes as teams battled for supremacy to gain spots in the quarterfinals.

Pakistan Army exhibited exceptional form throughout the group stage, securing three victories out of three while demonstrating their determination to claim the title.

NAVY, with its disciplined approach and tactical acumen, proved to be a force to reckon with, solidifying its position in the knockout rounds. Similarly, KRL showcased grit and resilience, leveraging their teamwork and defensive strength to secure 6 points in group stages.

HEC, showcasing excellence on the football field, surprised many with their impressive performance, earning their ticket to the quarterfinals with 6 points.

The quarterfinal lineup promises electrifying encounters as these formidable teams gear up for the next phase of the tournament. Football enthusiasts across Pakistan eagerly anticipate the matches ahead, expecting exhilarating displays of talent and determination from these top-tier teams.

The National Challenge Cup, organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), will help Stephen Constantine to select local players for the national training camp that will begin on May 15.

With KRL, Navy, Army, Wapda, Air Force, and HEC leading the charge, the competition intensifies as the quest for glory in Pakistan’s premier football cup reaches a pivotal stage.

