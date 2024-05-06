Finance Minister Pitches Pakistan’s IT and Agriculture Sectors to International Investors

A delegation of International Investors called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to delve into the economic dynamics and investment prospects of Pakistan at the Finance Division today.

The meeting, organized by Standard Chartered Bank, was attended by Chief IR Ops. FBR Ijaz Hussain, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from the Finance Division. Senior officials from the bank were also present in the meeting.

The minister assured the delegation that the present government has taken all pragmatic measures to facilitate the business environment in Pakistan. He also highlighted the macroeconomic stability in terms of reduced inflation and a surge in the stock market signaling burgeoning investor confidence.

Moreover, he shed light on the government’s tax initiatives, emphasizing the agenda to broaden the tax base and expedite the digitalization process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He shared that Pakistan is gradually moving toward economic stability and it is high time to invest in Pakistan. He stressed the potential of the IT and agriculture sectors in Pakistan and the need for local as well as international investment in these sectors to boost the country’s economy.

Investors held a comprehensive discussion with the finance minister regarding the IMF program, upcoming budget targets, market perception, and outlook, as well as the situation of foreign reserves.

Reaffirming the commitment to fostering economic growth, the minister pledged to streamline processes, provide necessary incentives, and ensure a stable regulatory framework.