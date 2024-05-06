Winterland’s Frosty Fun Continues: New Look, New Thrills Unveiled

Lahore shivered with delightful chills on May 4th as Winterland, Pakistan’s beloved winter wonderland, threw an epic bash to unveil its spectacular new look, complete with thrilling rides and captivating new sculptures.

The park transformed into a mesmerizing winter paradise, adorned with snowflake archways and dreamlike corridors. A festive fruit ice-cube bar kept guests cool while they indulged in the park’s signature thrills – heart-pounding rides and an atmosphere that truly captures the magic of winter, complete with a bone-chilling -10 degrees Celsius chill!

Adding to the excitement, a dazzling line-up of celebrities graced the event. Fashion icon Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), social media queen Dananeer Mobeen, captivating actress Mariyam Nafees, digital star Rana Hamza Saif, YouTube personality Ducky Bhai (Saad Ur Rehman), and Tiktok Sensation Muhammad Arshad Aka (Zainab k Papa) helped in celebrating Winterland’s grand transformation. The evening was further amplified by a captivating performance by musician Shamoon Ismail.

“Our goal is to be the place where families and friends create lasting memories,” shared Winterland’s CEO, Sharjeel Saleem. He added: “We offer a one-of-a-kind escape from Pakistan’s scorching heat, bringing the wonder of winter right here. We were thrilled to welcome some of Pakistan’s biggest stars to celebrate the season and showcase everything Winterland has to offer, including our all-new look, rides, and sculptures!”

Even celebrities were left spellbound by the experience. Actress Mariyam Nafees stated: “The -10 degrees Celsius atmosphere inside is unlike anything I have experienced in Lahore. I absolutely loved it, the rides and all the festivities that the afternoon was consumed by. I spent a total of 45 minutes inside, but it didn’t feel like it was enough. I wanted more!”

Winterland brings its unique winter experience to both Karachi and Lahore, ensuring families across Pakistan can experience the magic of snow and create unforgettable memories, all year round.