Pakistan Officially Unveils Its Nuclear-Capable Howitzer

The country observed Pakistan Day on 23 March with national fervor. To commemorate the historic day, the National Day Parade was also held in Islamabad’s new Parade Ground.

During the parade, the armed forces showcased their military equipment to demonstrate their might. The newly inducted military equipment, including the nuclear-capable SH-15 howitzer, was also displayed.

Pakistan Army had officially inducted the first batch of the SH-15 howitzers from China earlier this year in January. The SH-15 is a Chinese-made nuclear-capable self-propelled 155mm howitzer. In December 2019, Pakistan had signed a deal with NORINCO, a Chinese state-owned defense manufacturer, for the procurement of 236 howitzers.

The SH-15 made its global debut in November 2018 when NORINCO displayed it during the Zhuhai Airshow in China. The SH-15 was also showcased at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) held in Karachi the same month.

Before this, the trials of SH-15 were also held secretly in Pakistan. A leaked picture of the secret trials was published in Chinese defense magazines which disclosed the development.

About SH-15 Howitzer

The SH-15 howitzer is similar in concept to the French CAESAR truck-mounted howitzer. It is based on a 6×6 wheeled Shaanxi truck chassis for carrying a 155 mm gun-howitzer installed at the back of the truck. It is equipped with a computerized fire control system, navigation, positioning, and targeting systems.

It is capable of both direct and indirect fire. It has a maximum firing range of 53 km with a rocket-assisted V-LAP projectile. It can fire up to 6 rounds per minute. It has a conversion time of less than 1 minute, meaning it can fire rounds and move from its offensive position within seconds to evade counter-fire.

It can accommodate up to six crew members. The front cabin has armored protection with bulletproof windows and windshield to protect the cabin crew from small arms firing and shell splinters.

It weighs around 22 tons. It has a maximum speed of 90 km/h. It has a maximum range of 600 km, which is the distance it can travel after filling the tank to full capacity.