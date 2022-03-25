Power Division Announces Decision on Load Shedding in Ramadan

With just days remaining in the start of Ramadan, the Federal Government has decided against load-shedding in the country throughout the holy month.

According to sources within Power Division, there will be no load-shedding of electricity during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh timings all over the country to facilitate the citizens.

Furthermore, the Power Division has also directed all electricity supply companies to submit the details of the demand and supply of electricity in the country for smooth implementation of the zero load-shedding plan during Ramadan.

The moon of Ramadan is likely to be sighted on 2 April, Saturday. If this is the case, the first fast of Ramadan will be observed on 3 April, Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that the weather will be clear on 2 April and the moon is likely to be sighted on Saturday.

It is worth recalling here that the Ramadan moon was sighted on 14 April last year and the first day of the holy month was observed on 15 April 2021 all over the country.