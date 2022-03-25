Renowned Commentator ‘Blown Away’ by His Experience in Pakistan

English commentator, Rob Key is currently in Pakistan as part of the commentary panel for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy between Pakistan and Australia.

In the past, Rob Key had a somewhat negative image of Pakistan but spending some time here has cleared all his misconceptions. While sharing his experience of traveling to Pakistan, Rob Key confessed that his current stay in Pakistan has proven him wrong.

“I’m having a wonderful time and have to confess that I simply cannot believe how wrong I was about this country. I’ve loved it. I had never been as a player — England U19s came the year before my age group and I wasn’t in the squad in 2005, when we last visited — and, if I am completely honest, my expectations were low when the opportunity for this trip arose.”

Rob Key further said that he is not fond of traveling but in Pakistan, he experienced what he never before.

“Pakistan has completely blown me away. Of course, I can’t claim to have seen the whole country, but we’ve been to three cities (Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore) and they have all been stunning in different ways. We’ve eaten in seven or eight of the best restaurants I’ve been to, enjoying both local and international cuisine, the buildings are incredible and we’ve played some sensational golf.”

Talking about hospitality, the former cricketer said, “Best of all has been the people and the hospitality provided. Whether it’s been my colleagues in the commentary box or fans in the stand, I have come across the kindest, most welcoming, and gracious hosts I’ve ever experienced.”

While responding to a question regarding England tour last year which was canceled, the England cricketer said that ECB should have sent their side as England last toured Pakistan in 2005.

“England hasn’t visited since 2005, and really should have done last year. They can put that right this year with trips for T20s and Tests. It’s been awesome to see so many fans following the team in the Caribbean, but I would wholeheartedly recommend coming here for a tour. For me, it’s had to be seen to be believed,” he concluded.