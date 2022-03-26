Kashmir Premier League Showcase Kicks-Off at Dubai Expo 2020

To showcase the success of the Kashmir Premier League, three days KPL showcase with the title “Magnificent Kashmir with its Premier League” has begun in Kashmir Gallery at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. Guests from Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and UAE joined the KPL showcase while a large number of visitors joined in and cherished the events of the day.

A welcome note was delivered by Arshad Khattak, Chairman of KPL, who greeted the guests of honor and the visitors of the KPL section at Kashmir Gallery. He wowed that the KPL showcase will be a unique experience for them to enjoy and learn about Kashmir as well as KPL.

Arif Malik, President of KPL, then presented the success story of the globally recognized Kashmir Premier League Season 1. He also elaborated on the challenges on his way to bringing this inimitable dream to reality. Further, he added that KPL season 2 will be a much bigger event that will bring about the prosperity and development of the Kashmir region.

The Secretary of Sports & Tourism of AJ&K, Mansoor Qadir Dar, delivered the vote of thanks to the participants as well as the spectators visiting the Kashmir Gallery. He enlightened the vision behind the Kashmir Premier League and its outcome global recognition of the first season.

Chief Guest, Abdul Majid Khan, Finance Minister of AJ&K, highly appreciated the Kashmir Premier League and expressed his facilitations on the success of season 1. He further added that he has a strong belief in KPL in strengthening the economic condition of AJ&K. He wowed to support KPL for its future endeavors.

Ch. Shahzad Akhtar, CEO of KPL, Taimoor Ali Khan, COO of KPL, and Saqib ur Rehman, CMO of KPL, also graced the event with their presence. Their efforts in making this dream come to reality were also praised by the speakers of the event.

The first day of the occasion was bursting with knowledge-based and fun-filled programs and activities. A conference with the topic “Sports Tourism in AJ&K” was graced by Abdul Majid Khan, Mansoor Qadir Dar, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Arif Malik, and Owais Nazar, President of Pakistan Hotelier Foundation UAE. Bakhtawar Mahmood was the moderator of the conference.

Participants of the conference discussed different aspects including sports infrastructure and sports culture in AJK, initiatives for sports and tourism, hospitality challenges, and opportunities for investors & the tourism industry. They appreciated the initiative of KPL as it proved to be asignificant asset towards the economic, social, cultural, sports, and tourism development of the Kasmir region. The audience was engaged in the activity, learning about the solutions for challenges in AJ&K.

The spectators were very excited to attend the program “KheloAazadi Se” with Shoaib Malik as the guest of honor. The program host Zaariya Khan questioned him covering various aspects of his life, career, and as a part of KPL. Shoaib Malik also answered several questions asked by the audience present in the show.

Several other activities were also part of the first-day events including the success stories of KPL displayed on digital screens. The visitors of the Kashmir Gallery had a close interaction with the guests of honor and the management of the Kashmir Premier League. The Kashmiri diaspora from around the globe was observed to be very keen on learning more about KPL and how to become a part of this precious league of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The visitors of Kashmir Gallery including the Kashmiri diaspora in their views said that KPL is the first ever very own league of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and has proven its strength and vision by uplifting the Kashmiri youth and by projecting the Kashmir issue globally.