PCB Appoints New Heads of High Performance Centers

Former international cricketers, Shahid Mahboob and Wasim Haider have been appointed heads of High Performance Centres in Karachi and Multan, respectively.
Shahid Mahboob played a Test and 10 ODIs, including five in the 1983 World Cup. In a first-class career from 1979-80 to 1998-99, Shahid played 152 matches and scored 3,357 runs, and took 678 wickets.
Wasim was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning squad. In 132 first-class matches from 1983-84 to 2002-03, he scored 5,014 runs and took 261 wickets. Wasim was most recently head coach of 2nd XI Central Punjab Cricket Association side and also worked as a selector with Inzamam-ul-Haq.
In another decision relating to the High Performance Centre, Imran Abbas, who previously worked as head of Multan High Performance, has been transferred as General Manager – National High Performance Centre in Lahore. Meanwhile, Toufeeque Ahmed has been appointed as the chief executive of the Sindh Cricket Association.