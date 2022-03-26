Poco M4 5G Appears Online Hinting Toward Imminent Launch

Poco recently unveiled its M4 Pro 5G in several markets, leaving many awaiting the launch of its base variant – the M4 5G. Reports have now emerged from different certification websites that reveal some specifications of the handset.

MySmartPrice was the first to highlight that the smartphone appeared in the FCC and IMDA databases. The report points towards an imminent launch. The FCC listing reveals the model number 22041219G, which will boot MIUI 13 out of the box.

The device will also support three 5G bands and is expected to come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with internal storage of 64GB or 128GB.

The IMDA listing does not reveal details of the handset.

Previous leaks have hinted that the Poco M4 5G is simply a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G. The phone will feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and will house a 50MP dual-camera setup, packing a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.