Pakistan Team Management Shortlists 12 Players for 1st ODI Against Australia

Pakistan team management has shortlisted 12 players for the first ODI against Australia, however, the playing eleven is not yet confirmed. After Shadab Khan’s unavailability for the first game, Pakistan is struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Pakistan has selected the 12 players for the first 50-over match facing Australia. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman have been named openers while Babar Azam will lead the side. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Khushdil Shah form the middle order, while the bowling unit includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mehmood.

It has not been decided who out of Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood will be added to the playing eleven in place of Shadab Khan. Moreover, the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmad and Khushdil Shah is also not yet confirmed.

Pakistan will face Australia in the first limited-overs contest tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.