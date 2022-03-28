Salary Comparison of Mohammad Rizwan and Rishabh Pant

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Rishabh Pant are certainly two of the best all-format wicket-keeper batters in the world. The two players have been an integral part of their respective national sides.

Both the players have achieved superstardom and are on course to becoming two of the finest wicket-keeper batters in cricketing history if they continue to perform at similar standards.

Rizwan and Pant have both established themselves as superstars in both their own countries and around the cricketing world. Both the players are captains of their sides in PSL and IPL and are two of the highest-paid players in domestic and international cricket.

Let’s have a look at the salary comparison of the two players:

National Team

Rizwan is under contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the highest category, Category A. Pant, on the other hand, is under contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their second-highest category, which is also Category A. BCCI’s highest central contract is Category A+.

Mohammad Rizwan Rishabh Pant Contract Salary $92,352 $656,699

*Annual salary

Despite being in a higher category, Rizwan earns quite less than Rishabh Pant for the national team.

PSL and IPL

Both Rizwan and Pant are the captains of their respective sides in PSL and IPL. While Rizwan led Multan Sultans to their first-ever title in PSL 6, Pant is still looking to guide Delhi Capitals to their first-ever title.

Here is how much they earn in PSL and IPL respectively:

Mohammad Rizwan Rishabh Pant Salary in League $170,000* $2,133,000

*PSL base salary

While Pant earns drastically more than Rizwan in both international and franchise cricket, the performances of both players are on par. Rizwan has been statistically better than Pant in T20 cricket while Pant is slightly better than Rizwan in the longest format of the game.

The disparity in the money involved in both the countries truly depicts the hard work put in by the Pakistani players to compete with their counterparts.