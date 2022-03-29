Australian Captain Heaps Praises on Pakistani Bowling Attack

Australian white-ball skipper, Aaron Finch has warned his batting line-up ahead of the ODI series and has said that Pakistan’s speed-star, Shaheen is a world-class bowler as he has the ability to swing the new as well as the old ball.

During a virtual press conference ahead first ODI, Finch said, “Shaheen is a world-class bowler and is wonderful to watch. He can swing the new ball and execute really well at the end of the innings as well.”

While talking about the Pakistan team combination, he said that Pakistan has managed to build a balanced side in both departments. In batting, they have Babar Azam who is the number 1 batter while Shaheen and Haris sRauf are in supreme touch with the ball.

“Pakistan has some world-class players. Babar Azam leads the pack in terms of ODI batsman, Shaheen with the ball, they have a very good bowling attack, especially with the new ball. We have seen Haris Rauf in the Big Bash League (BBL), Hasan Ali has shown his class in the past and Usman Qadir can spin the ball big,” Finch further added.

When the Australian skipper was asked about the pitch conditions, he responded that the surface looks dry but the dew will play a major role in the outcome of the series.

“The wicket looks dry, but we expect it to play well. The dew will play a huge factor in the series.” Finch concluded.