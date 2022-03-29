Babar Azam Continues to Back Hasan Ali Despite Consistent Failures

Pakistan’s experienced pacer, Hasan Ali has been struggling for form over the past few months. While his poor form has irked the fans, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has backed the pacer to come good in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

Hasan hasn’t been able to perform at his usual best and failed to impress with his bowling performances in the recently concluded Test series against Australia. He could only manage 2 wickets at an average of 96.00 in the 2 matches he played in the series.

Prior to this series, Hasan was also unable to perform in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Babar Azam believes that despite Hasan’s repeated failures, he will bounce back quickly due to his match-winning ability. While fans believe that Hasan should be dropped from the side in order to regain form and fitness in the domestic circuit, the national team management is insisting on playing him through a rough patch in his career.

The 27-year old has again been on the receiving end of some brutal hitting by the Australian batters in the first ODI of the three-match series.

