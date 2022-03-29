Karachi University Caught Using Ehsaas Scholarship Funds for Salaries

The Karachi University has wasted millions of rupees of the Ehsaas Scholarship Program, the country’s largest need-based scholarship initiative ever, due to incompetence.

According to details, the administration of Karachi University has utilized more than Rs. 100 million of the scholarship program on the payment of salaries and leave encashment of the university’s employees.

ALSO READ FBR Delays Preparing Ordinance for PM’s IT Package

The amount had been disbursed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to Karachi University and was originally meant to be distributed among deserving students of the university.

However, due to the sheer financial mismanagement of Karachi University, thousands of talented students have been deprived of well-deserved scholarships.

On the other hand, the HEC has sent an official letter to the Finance Department of the university, seeking a detailed explanation of the matter at the earliest.

ALSO READ Depleted Australia Suffers Another Huge Blow Due to COVID-19

In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Ehsaas Scholarship Program under the larger Ehsaas Program, the flagship social safety program of the incumbent federal government.

The Ehsaas Scholarship Program has covered the academic expenses and provided annual stipends to more than 92,000 bright students belonging to underprivileged backgrounds from all over the country since 2019.