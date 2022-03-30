Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Vs. Kia Stonic Vs. MG ZS [Comparison]

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) has finally put Chery Tiggo 4 Pro up for sale in Pakistan. The ever-eager car community of Pakistan has begun debating its future.

While it rivals several subcompact SUVs in the international markets, it currently has two direct competitors in Pakistan — MG ZS and Kia Stonic. While Peugeot 2008 is in the same category, it is too expensive.

ALSO READ Top 10 Used Cars in Pakistan that People Love to Modify

Pakistanis excitedly welcomed both Stonic and ZS for being slightly more attainable than their larger counterparts, Kia Sportage and MG HS. However, will they be able to maintain their market shares after the launch of Tiggo 4 Pro? Let’s take a detailed look at all three SUVs to find out:

Exterior Styling

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

While Tiggo 8 Pro doesn’t boast a groundbreaking design, it has some semblances of modernity.

The front has a signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED Headlamps, modern twin-Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on each side, an imposing front bumper, and a long bonnet with a few sharp lines.

Its side profile is boxy and conventional-looking, with a few flamboyant styling elements such as darkened alloy wheels, red accents, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a few sharp character lines.

The rear-end design is also quite conventional. Apart from a sporty rear bumper with fake dual exhaust cutouts, a scuff plate-esque trim piece at the bottom, LED taillights, and a spoiler on the tailgate, Tiggo 4 Pro looks decent but not beautiful.

Kia Stonic

Stonic’s design is subdued yet playful. The front fascia has LED headlights with quad-DRLs (in EX+ only), a tiger-nose grille finished in silver and piano black (matte black in the EX), a smooth and contemporary front bumper, and a sharp bonnet.

The side profile is similar to a standard crossover, with a tall stance, functional roof rails on the top, 15-inch or 16-inch alloy wheels (depending on the variant), body-colored door handles, and the bottom side finished in matte-black garnish that gives the Stonic a rugged look.

From the back, Stonic looks like a baby Sportage, with a similar taillight design minus the central red stripe, an identical tailgate, a spoiler on top, and a matte-black rear bumper with a silver trim-piece in the center.

Overall, the Stonic is a fun-looking little crossover SUV.

MG ZS

MG ZS has the same smooth lines and an elegant look as the HS. The front fascia features an imposing front grille, classy headlights, an elegant front bumper, and a smooth sleek bonnet.

The side profile features sharp character lines, roof rails on the top, silver anti-bump strips on the bottom, and a high beltline that runs upwards at the back. The silver stripes around the windows and 16-inch alloy wheels give the ZS a posh look.

The rear end looks similar to Stonic’s, with an almost identical tailgate. Both vehicles also share a similar spoiler and tailgate design and a forward-leaning rear window for a sporty look.

ALSO READ Local Proton Saga is Finally Being Delivered After a Year

Nonetheless, ZS is a better-looking SUV overall due to its subtle and classy styling.

Interior

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro’s interior is almost a carbon copy of the Tiggo 8 Pro’s which is a positive attribute. It also has a simple dash design that is made sportier with a red, grey, and black color combo. Like its big brother, Tiggo 4 Pro also has silver and piano black trim pieces, large screens, and stitched leather.

It is a subcompact crossover SUV with a cabin big enough to comfortably seat up to five passengers comfortably. Overall, it has a great interior modern, stylish, and reasonably practical.

Kia Stonic

Like all Kia cars, Stonic’s interior is simple and functional. The design and layout are quite conventional and easy. Although the interior has a lot of scratchy plastics, they are tremendously reliable.

Despite being a small SUV, Stonic has enough room to seat four adult passengers. Three people can sit in the back, but for short journeys only.

MG ZS

MG ZS is better designed on the inside as well. The cockpit looks heavily inspired by European high-end cars as it incorporates nicer materials like leatherette trimmed seats and silver trim pieces spread across the interior.

The chromed circular vents, elegant steering wheel design, a smart-looking center control stack, and silver door latches allow for a classy look and feel.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite being a small SUV, Chery Tiggo 4 is surprisingly heavy. The following are the measurements of all three subcompact crossover SUVs:

Measurements Kia Stonic MG ZS Chery Tiggo 4 Overall Length 4,140 mm 4,314 mm 4,318 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,809 mm 1,830 mm Overall Height 1,500 mm 1,644 mm 1,670 mm Wheelbase 2,580 mm 2,585 mm 2,630 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 164 mm 185 mm Kerb Weight 1,192 kg 1,255 kg 1,346 KG Boot Space 352 liters 488 liters 340 liters

Performance

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro has only one engine option in Pakistan — a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that makes 145 horsepower and 210 Newton-meters of torque and sends power to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic gearbox.

It has McPherson struts up front and a semi-independent coil spring setup in the back. The SUV has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) technology.

Chery claims that Tiggo 8 Pro has almost 15 kilometers per liter fuel economy, although real-time figures may vary.

Kia Stonic

In Pakistan, Stonic is offered with a single powertrain — a naturally aspirated 1.4-L, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

For suspension, it is fitted with McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS technology.

Based on several road tests done worldwide, the 1.4L variant provides an impressive fuel economy of 14 km/l in the city and 18 km/l on the highway. However, given Pakistan’s dense traffic and quality of fuel, the numbers could be different here.

MG ZS

ZS is offered in Pakistan with a naturally aspirated, 1.5-L, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 106 hp and 141 Nm of torque and is mated to a 4-speed Aisin automatic transmission that only sends power to the front wheels.

The vehicle’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes all-around with ABS, EBD, and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The ZS is said to provide 10—12 km/l of fuel economy in the city and 13—15 km per liter on the highway, which are decent figures for a crossover SUV.

Features

This comparison is only between the top variants to find out the complete range of features that they offer. The following are their specs and features:

Specs and Features Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Kia Stonic EX+ MG ZS Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors No Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Speed Limit Alert Yes No No Airbags 2 6 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes TFT Gauge Cluster Yes No No 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Auto Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Normal None Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a promising product on paper but falls short of its competitors in terms of pricing. The prices of all three SUVs are as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Rs. 4,599,000

Kia Stonic

EX — Rs. 4,150,000

EX+ — Rs. 4,450,000

MG ZS

Rs. Rs. 4,399,000

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro currently faces two tough competitors. MG ZS boasts a smarter look with an impressive array of tech, while Kia Stonic capitalizes on its brand image and large presence.

ALSO READ Arab Sheikh Reveals World’s Largest Hummer SUV

Tiggo 4 Pro is well-equipped but isn’t nearly as good-looking as the ZS. Furthermore, while GNL is a large group, its products are not as well recognized as those of Kia or MG.

A final buying decision between all three SUVs comes down to each car buyer’s preference, as their prices are almost similar.