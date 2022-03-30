Shaheen Afridi Leapfrogs Kyle Jamieson in Latest Test Rankings

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has climbed up the Test bowler rankings and is now ranked at number five after a brilliant performance in the third Test match against Australia. While the Pakistan team was unable to register a victory in the match, Shaheen was exceptional as he picked up four wickets in the first innings.

Shaheen has moved ahead of Kiwi pacer, Kyle Jamieson, and has also closed the gap on fourth-ranked Jasprit Bumrah. Shaheen had 809 rating points prior to the start of the third Test while he has 827 points at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Australian captain, Pat Cummins has maintained his top spot in the Test bowler rankings after ripping through Pakistan in the third Test match. The right-arm pacer has widened the gap at the top by more than 50 rating points now.

Elsewhere, West Indian all-rounder, Kyle Mayers made a massive leap as he gained 33 places to be ranked 48th after a sensational performance against England in the third Test between the two sides.

Here are the latest Test bowlers rankings: