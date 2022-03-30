Substandard and Expired Items on Sale at Utility Stores Confiscated

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has raided its own outlets after reports of the sale of substandard products.

An official of Utility Stores Corporation confirmed to ProPakistani on condition of anonymity that there were complaints from Islamabad and Abbottabad that in some stores substandard products were on sale.

Subsequently, raids were conducted and substandard items including basin, pulses, spices, beverages and cosmetics were found on sale. According to the sources, the substandard goods have been confiscated, and the management has taken action against those responsible.

Several non-approved and expired items were also confiscated from the stores and an inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility.