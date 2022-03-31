Here’s the Complete Date Sheet for CSS 2022 Written Exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the date sheet for the written part of the CSS examination 2022 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.
Like every year, the CSS exams will start with compulsory subjects, with the English Essay being the first of six compulsory papers set to be taken on 12 May, Thursday.
The exams for compulsory subjects will conclude on 14 May, Saturday. The exams for optional subjects will begin on 15 May, Sunday, and finish on 20 May, Friday.
Here is the complete date sheet for the written part of CSS exams 2022.
|
Compulsory Subjects
|Subject
|Paper
|Date
|Day
|Time
|English Essay
|–
|12 May
|Thursday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|English (Precis and Composition)
|–
|2 PM to 5 PM
|General Knowledge (General Science and Ability)
|I
|13 May
|Friday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|General Knowledge (Current Affairs)
|III
|3 PM to 6 PM
|General Knowledge (Pakistan Affairs)
|III
|14 May
|Saturday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Islamic Studies/Comparative Study of Major Religions (For Non-Muslims)
|–
|2 PM to 5 PM
|
Optional Subjects
|Subject
|Paper
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Accountancy and Auditing
|I
|15 May
|Sunday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Computer Science
|Economics
|International Relations
|Political Science
|Accountancy and Auditing
|II
|2 PM to 5 PM
|Computer Science
|Economics
|International Relations
|Political Science
|Anthropology
|–
|16 May
|Monday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Arabic
|Balochi
|Geography
|Journalism and Mass Communication
|Persian
|Psychology
|Punjabi
|Pushto
|Sindhi
|Sociology
|Agriculture and Forestry
|–
|2 PM to 5 PM
|Botany
|English Literature
|Environmental Sciences
|Gender Studies
|Urdu Literature
|Zoology
|Constitutional Law
|–
|17 May
|Tuesday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Criminology
|International Law
|Law
|Mercantile Law
|Muslim Law and Jurisprudence
|Philosophy
|British History
|–
|2 PM to 5 PM
|European History
|History of Pakistan and India
|History of USA
|Islamic History and Culture
|Business Administration
|–
|18 May
|Wednesday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Governance and Public Policies
|Public Administration
|Town Planning and Urban Management
|Statistics
|–
|2 PM to 5 PM
|Applied Mathematics
|–
|19 May
|Thursday
|9 AM to 12 PM
|Chemistry
|I
|Physics
|Chemistry
|II
|2 PM to PM
|Physics
|Pure Mathematics
|–
|Geology
|–
|20 May
|Friday
|9 AM to 12 PM