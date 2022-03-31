Here’s the Complete Date Sheet for CSS 2022 Written Exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the date sheet for the written part of the CSS examination 2022 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

Like every year, the CSS exams will start with compulsory subjects, with the English Essay being the first of six compulsory papers set to be taken on 12 May, Thursday.

The exams for compulsory subjects will conclude on 14 May, Saturday. The exams for optional subjects will begin on 15 May, Sunday, and finish on 20 May, Friday.

Here is the complete date sheet for the written part of CSS exams 2022.

Compulsory Subjects Subject Paper Date Day Time English Essay – 12 May Thursday 9 AM to 12 PM English (Precis and Composition) – 2 PM to 5 PM General Knowledge (General Science and Ability) I 13 May Friday 9 AM to 12 PM General Knowledge (Current Affairs) III 3 PM to 6 PM General Knowledge (Pakistan Affairs) III 14 May Saturday 9 AM to 12 PM Islamic Studies/Comparative Study of Major Religions (For Non-Muslims) – 2 PM to 5 PM