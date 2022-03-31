Here’s the Complete Date Sheet for CSS 2022 Written Exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the date sheet for the written part of the CSS examination 2022 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

Like every year, the CSS exams will start with compulsory subjects, with the English Essay being the first of six compulsory papers set to be taken on 12 May, Thursday.

The exams for compulsory subjects will conclude on 14 May, Saturday. The exams for optional subjects will begin on 15 May, Sunday, and finish on 20 May, Friday.

Here is the complete date sheet for the written part of CSS exams 2022.

Compulsory Subjects
Subject Paper Date Day Time
English Essay 12 May Thursday 9 AM to 12 PM
English (Precis and Composition) 2 PM to 5 PM
General Knowledge (General Science and Ability) I 13 May Friday 9 AM to 12 PM
General Knowledge (Current Affairs) III 3 PM to 6 PM
General Knowledge (Pakistan Affairs) III 14 May Saturday 9 AM to 12 PM
Islamic Studies/Comparative Study of Major Religions (For Non-Muslims) 2 PM to 5 PM

 

Optional Subjects
Subject Paper Date Day Time
Accountancy and Auditing I 15 May Sunday 9 AM to 12 PM
Computer Science
Economics
International Relations
Political Science
Accountancy and Auditing II 2 PM to 5 PM
Computer Science
Economics
International Relations
Political Science
Anthropology 16 May Monday 9 AM to 12 PM
Arabic
Balochi
Geography
Journalism and Mass Communication
Persian
Psychology
Punjabi
Pushto
Sindhi
Sociology
Agriculture and Forestry 2 PM to 5 PM
Botany
English Literature
Environmental Sciences
Gender Studies
Urdu Literature
Zoology
Constitutional Law 17 May Tuesday 9 AM to 12 PM
Criminology
International Law
Law
Mercantile Law
Muslim Law and Jurisprudence
Philosophy
British History 2 PM to 5 PM
European History
History of Pakistan and India
History of USA
Islamic History and Culture
Business Administration 18 May Wednesday 9 AM to 12 PM
Governance and Public Policies
Public Administration
Town Planning and Urban Management
Statistics 2 PM to 5 PM
Applied Mathematics 19 May Thursday 9 AM to 12 PM
Chemistry I
Physics
Chemistry II 2 PM to PM
Physics
Pure Mathematics
Geology 20 May Friday 9 AM to 12 PM

 

