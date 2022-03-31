Lenovo Introduces Yoga 7 Flipbook And Slim 7 Pro laptops

Lenovo had introduced a series of thin and light laptops as part of its famed Yoga series back at CES 2022 but it looks like the company is now expanding the lineup with the addition of the new Yoga 7 series duo. This includes the touch-enabled, convertible Yoga 7 Flipbook alongside the Yoga Slim 7 Pro.

Design & Display

In terms of the display, the Lenovo Yoga 7 Flipbook sports a 14″ display with a 2240×1400px resolution that can be turned into a tablet, and has an aspect ratio of 16:10 with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro, on the other hand, features the same 14″ display but with a 2880×1800px resolution and offers 400 nits brightness with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Performance & Hardware

Under the hood, the Yoga 7 Flipbook comes equipped with an ultra-efficient Intel 12th Gen Core-U processor which requires up to 15W of power to operate. The user gets two CPU configurations to choose from, i5-1235U and i7-1255U, both of which include 10 cores and 12 threads, with 2 large cores coupled with 8 small cores.

The Intel chip is assisted by LPDDR5-4800 RAM with up to 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.0, and a microSD card slot.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with an Intel 12th Gen P-series processor with a power requirement of 28W. Here, again the user gets two options, either an i5-1240P or an i7-1260P option, both of which come with 12 cores and 16 threads.

On the storage front, the laptop packs 16GB RAM with up to 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2, and a headset port.

Availability

The Yoga 7 Flipbook is expected to be named the YOGA Air series in China. Given that the laptops have been officially unveiled, we’re expecting to hear more about their pricing and availability in the upcoming days.