Pakistan Sets New Record With Highest Successful Run-Chase

With a breathtaking victory against Australia, Pakistan has chased down its biggest total in history. The previous highest was 329 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2014.

Despite a huge total to chase, Pakistan started with intent as openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, stitched together 118 runs to start the innings in style.

Imam registered his second consecutive century of the series while Babar also added another century to his tally. The two batters smashed a number of records along the way, setting the platform for Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed to get Pakistan over the line with ease.

Babar’s 114 eclipsed Ben McDermott’s maiden century as Pakistan leveled the series 1-1. The final match of the series is scheduled for Saturday, 2 April at 3:00 pm at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.