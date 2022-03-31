Rawalpindi Gets Another Women’s University

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has officially signed the paperwork to grant Rawalpindi’s Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women the status of a university.

According to details, CM Punjab signed the documents earlier today at CM House in Lahore where he also laid the foundation stone of the Viqar-un-Nisa University.

Back in October 2021, the Punjab government had announced to turn Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College into a university to provide more opportunities to the students of Rawalpindi.

With this, Rawalpindi has become the first Pakistani city to have three universities for women. Rawalpindi Women University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, and Viqar-un-Nisa University are the three women’s universities in the city.

Viqar-un-Nisa University is named after Begum Viqar-un-Nisa Noon, wife of Feroz Khan Noon –the seventh Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In the early 1950s, Begum Viqar-un-Nisa initially set up a school in Rawalpindi. The school first got the status of college and later turned into a post-graduate college.