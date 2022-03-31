Sources Reveal Big Changes in Pakistan XI for 2nd ODI Against Australia

The absence of Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan’s bowling attack allowed the opposition batters to smash the bowlers all around the park in the first ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Shaheen Afridi was rested after he was hit on his knee while batting in the nets but the team management has hinted at positive signs regarding his return ahead of the second ODI in Lahore.

The management has said that Shaheen Afridi is feeling better now and they will decide on his presence in the much important match after reaching the ground today.

Shaheen Afridi has been an integral part of the Pakistan bowling attack for the last couple of years and he is the key in early overs.

Meanwhile, the team management has also revealed that all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is also the vice-captain in white-ball cricket, will not play in the second match.

The vice-captain has been facing fitness issues since Pakistan Super League and is yet to recover fully. However, the all-rounder is recovering fast and has started participating in training sessions.

Sources have also said that out-of-form pacer, Hasan Ali will be rested in the remaining series as he is consistently displaying poor performance both in red-ball and white-ball cricket.