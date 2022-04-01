Inflation Rises to 12.7% in March 2022

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation witnessed an increase of 12.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2 percent in the previous month and 9.1 percent in March 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 percent in March 2021.

ALSO READ Roshan Digital Accounts Receive Record-High Inflows in March

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 11.9 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.5 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in March 2021. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.7 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in March 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 13.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.3 percent in the previous month and 9.5 percent in March 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.0 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5 percent in March 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation increased by 13.0 percent YoY in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 18.7 percent in March 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 5.7 percent in March 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 23.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 14.6 percent in March 2021. WPI inflation on an MoM basis increased by 3.9 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.7 percent in the corresponding month i.e. March 2021.

ALSO READ Govt Owes Rs. 29 Billion to Oil Marketing Companies

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban, it increased by 10.5 percent on a YoY basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 9.8 percent in the previous month and 8.1 percent in February 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in the corresponding month of last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural, it increased by 10.3 percent on a YoY basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 9.4 percent in the previous month and 7.3 percent in March 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean urban, it increased by 10.5 percent on a YoY basis in March 2022 as compared to 9.8 percent in the previous month and 8.1 percent in March 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year.

ALSO READ Roshan Digital Accounts Receive Record-High Inflows in March

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean rural, it increased by 11.7 percent on a YoY basis in March 2022 as compared to 11.3 percent in the previous month and by 9.4 percent in March 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year.

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among the food that registered an increase were chicken (33.63percent), fruits (15.17percent), mustard oil (8.73percent), vegetable ghee (8.32percent), onions (7.01percent), cooking oil (5.05percent), gram whole (2.11percent), tea (1.92percent), milk (1.52percent) and besan (0.91percent). The items which registered a decrease were tomatoes (36.53 percent), eggs (14.75 percent), Wheat (4.89 percent), potatoes (3.68 percent), condiments & spices (2.38percent), gur (1.10percent), wheat flour (1.08percent) and sugar (1.02percent).

Among non-food items, liquefied hydrocarbons (7.79percent), woolen cloth (3.14percent), furniture & furnishing (2.53percent), construction input items (2.00percent), stationery (1.83percent), motor vehicles (1.76percent), cotton cloth (1.42percent), motor vehicle accessories (1.36percent) and washing soap/detergents/match box (1.01percent) registered an increase, while electricity charges (13.40percent), motor fuel (1.95percent) and solid Fuel (0.09percent).

ALSO READ ADB Reiterates its Support to PSW Initiative for Boosting Trade

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year among the food that increased were tomatoes (148.65percent), mustard oil (59.91percent), vegetable ghee (49.56percent), cooking oil (48.05percent), pulse masoor (38.32percent), vegetables (34.92percent), fruits (32.00percent), gram whole (25.37percent), meat (23.68percent), chicken (19.59percent) and beans (13.62percent). The commodities whose prices decreased were pulse moong (27.11percent), eggs (20.32percent), condiments & spices (15.41percent), sugar (10.7percent), and potatoes (9.49percent).

Non-food items whose prices increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (78.88percent), motor fuel (36.98percent), cleaning & laundering (23.60percent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (16.71percent), motor vehicle accessories (15.63percent) and solid fuel (12.88percent).

ALSO READ Xiaomi Launches Mijia Fresh Air Conditioner Vertical 3 HP

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Rural CPI and which increased among food items were chicken (33.34percent), fruits (16.67percent), cooking oil (12.35percent), vegetable ghee (10.30percent), onions (6.50percent), mustard oil (5.54percent), vegetables (4.65percent), beans (2.83percent), tea (2.33percent), gram whole (1.74percent), besan (1.62percent) and milk (1.16percent). Food items whose prices decreased were tomatoes (33.87percent), eggs (13.97percent), potatoes (3.78percent), wheat (2.39percent), wheat flour (1.32percent), gur (1.20percent), and Pulse Moong (0.23percent).

Among non-food items whose prices increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (5.58percent), stationery (3.35percent), construction input items (3.34percent), Washing soaps/detergents/match box (2.47percent), cotton cloth (2.34percent), cleaning & laundering (2.24percent) and readymade garments (1.74percent), and non-food items whose prices decreased are electricity charges (13.40percent), motor fuels (2.24percent) and solid fuel (0.20percent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year and registered an increase among food items are tomatoes (158.82percent), cooking oil (63.47percent), mustard oil (57.2percent), vegetable ghee (56.43percent), vegetables (45.62percent), fruits (37.80percent), pulse masoor (37.46percent), gram whole (33.39percent), meat (25.19percent), beans (17.38percent), wheat flour (16.22percent), chicken (15.09percent) and tea (11.74percent). and decreased for pulse moong (27.05percent), eggs (15.05percent), condiments & spices (14.89percent), sugar (9.62percent), and potatoes (9.00percent).

Among non-food items, which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (59.03percent), motor fuels (35.77percent), washing soaps/detergents/match box (19.85percent), cleaning & laundering (19.28percent), motor vehicles accessories (16.32percent), construction input items (16.07percent), solid fuel (15.07percent) and hosiery (15.04percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increase included coal (57.42percent), poultry (32.70percent), furnace oil (29.50percent), concrete mixture (26.97percent), air conditioners (19.50percent), Fruits (16.81percent), chuff cutter (15.39percent), tractors (15.37percent), vegetable ghee (14.53percent), vegetable oils (8.49percent), cement (6.70percent), bicycles (5.77percent), leather (5.56percent), chemicals (5.19percent), milk (4.63percent), coffee & tea (4.46percent), maize (3.43percent) and kerosene oil (3.32percent). (1.24 percent) and decreased for eggs (14.33percent), stimulant & spice crops (10.85percent), vegetables (7.37percent), potatoes (5.69percent), motor spirit (2.68percent), bajra (2.65percent), wheat (2.29percent), diesel (1.91percent) and fish (1.05percent).

ALSO READ No More Forced Loadshedding as Nuclear Plants Successfully Restored

YoY top few commodities that varied from the previous year and went up included furnace oil (74.62percent), cultivators (68.18percent), vegetable ghee (64.06percent), oil seeds (63.32percent), concrete mixture (63.24percent), fibre crops (62.89percent), vegetables (58.03percent), coal (57.42percent), kerosene oil (53.31percent), chemicals (50.12percent), steel bar & sheets (47.22percent), vegetable oils (42.14percent), fertilizers (38.38percent), diesel (37.2percent), motor spirit (37.14percent), fruits (31.60percent), tractors (30.77percent), bed foam (28.94percent), cement (27.48percent) and poultry (24.72percent), and decreased for spices (35.76percent), eggs (23.14percent), stimulant & spice crops (22.24percent), sugar (9.26percent), maize (3.53percent) and potatoes (3.16percent).