Xiaomi Launches Mijia Fresh Air Conditioner Vertical 3 HP

Xiaomi has added another product to its home appliances range, the Mijia Fresh Air conditioner Vertical 3 HP under financing on Xioami Mall. The air conditioner comes with a crowdfunding price of 6949 yuan (~$1,090) while the product will retail for 7299 yuan (~$1,146) after the crowdfunding stage.

In terms of the design, the latest Mijia Air conditioner features a standing design and comes equipped with a HEPA filter element alongside a Panasonic-made compressor, with the compressor covering a large air volume of 215m³/h. The air conditioner also supports functions such as zoned air supply, high-temperature drying, and self-cleaning. It has a new level of energy efficiency and is well-suited for rooms of sizes ranging from 30- 40m².

Given that it’s a Mijia ecological chain product, the Mijia fresh air conditioner carries support for the Mijia app remote control, XiaoAI voice remote control, on top of some other readily available functions.

Appearance-wise, Xiaomi’s latest air conditioner features the current mainstream cylindrical design with a vertical rectangular opening and has a silver-grey exterior. However, the overall appearance is not much different when compared to the previous Xiaomi air conditioners.

Xiaomi Mall has not officially released any more specifications regarding the product’s cooling and heating capacity, but judging from the previous Xiaomi air-conditioning products, it should not be disappointing. The Mijia fresh air conditioner will officially start crowdfunding starting March 30th.